The Museum of Cycladic Art presents Takis, the exhibition catalogue available for free online

Over a seventy-year career in Athens, Paris, London and New York, Takis created some of the most powerful and innovative artworks of the twentieth century. The recent unprecedented circumstances may not have allowed the exhibition which traveled from the Tate Modern in London to the MACBA in Barcelona to complete its journey at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens, however, the exhibition catalogue material could not have been overlooked as it illuminates an artist whose influence in post-war Europe has proven a catalyst.

Three thematic essays on the artist’s work and practice, as well as his discussion with author and critic Maїten Bouisset, become available online, guiding readers through the key themes of Takis’s oeuvre: magnetism and metal; light and darkness; sound and silence.

Rich photographic material offers one the opportunity to browse digitally the exhibition works, as well as historical photographs spanning through the artist’s career – material that the Museum of Cycladic Art has been exceptionally granted permission to make available online with free access, due to the current circumstances and despite usual copyright rules