Marc Williams in conversation with Lino Kino as part of ICA Philadelphia’s Open Video Call program

Join Lino Kino members Matthew Ober and Marcus Maddox in conversation with Marcus Williams to discuss his work, From Loved Ones. Williams is one of the eight artists selected by Lino Kino for the 21st edition of ICA Philadelphia‘s Open Video Call, an annual screening of curated videos by Philadelphia-area artists.

The conversation can be accessed via Zoom through the following link: https://upenn.zoom.us/j/95264127229.

Live captioning will be provided for this program by Caption Access. Please contact Natalie Sandstrom, Program Coordinator, at nsand@ica.upenn.edu with any questions.