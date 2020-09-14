FLASH FEED

14 September 2020, 9:00 am CET

Marc Williams in conversation with Lino Kino as part of ICA Philadelphia’s Open Video Call program

September 14, 2020
Marc Williams, From Loved Ones, 2020. Video, color, sound. 01' 03''. Courtesy of the artist.
Marc Williams, From Loved Ones, 2020. Video, color, sound. 01′ 03”. Courtesy of the artist.

Join Lino Kino members Matthew Ober and Marcus Maddox in conversation with Marcus Williams to discuss his work, From Loved Ones. Williams is one of the eight artists selected by Lino Kino for the 21st edition of ICA Philadelphia‘s Open Video Call, an annual screening of curated videos by Philadelphia-area artists.

The conversation can be accessed via Zoom through the following link: https://upenn.zoom.us/j/95264127229.

Live captioning will be provided for this program by Caption Access. Please contact Natalie Sandstrom, Program Coordinator, at nsand@ica.upenn.edu with any questions.

Find more stories

FLASH FEED