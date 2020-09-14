Open call: A.I.R. Fellowship Program

The A.I.R. Fellowship Program was established in 1993 by former artist member, Stephanie Bernheim, in order to support underrepresented and emerging self-identified women and non-binary artists in New York City. Each year, six artists are awarded a year-long fellowship to develop and exhibit a project at A.I.R.

In the last 25 years, more than 100 artists have had the opportunity to have their first solo exhibition in New York City with the support of the A.I.R. community. This program encourages artistic experimentation and rigor by providing a space where feminist historical precedence and intergenerational dialogue are at the forefront. Essential to this process is a series of professional development workshops, close collaboration with an A.I.R. artist-mentor, scheduled studio visits through the year—including one with the panelists—and participation in the Unforgettables Reading/Working Group.

Since 2009, A.I.R. Gallery names one yearly A.I.R. Fellowship seat in memory of the artist, activist, writer, and feminist Emma Bee Bernstein (1985-2008). In recognition of Emma’s significant contributions as a young artist, the youngest A.I.R. Fellowship recipient receives the honor of holding the Emma Bee Bernstein Fellowship.

Eligibility

– An artist who self-identifies as a woman or a non-binary person

– Have not had a solo exhibition at a permanent commercial gallery in NYC in the last 10 years

– Are residents, or within commuting distance of, New York City metropolitan area for the duration of the program

– 18 years or older

– Not a student or enrolled in any degree seeking program at the time of the program

– Not participating in a comparable development program or residency program

– Not currently be a member, employee or board member of A.I.R. Gallery, and never have had a solo show at A.I.R.

– Not a Fellowship alumna

Benefits

– Free membership at the A.I.R. Gallery for one year

– A solo exhibition in the Fellowship Gallery fully supported by A.I.R.

– Professional development workshops led by a professional in the field

– Printing of exhibition announcement cards

– Participation in membership-based exhibitions

– Access to the gallery space, resources and career development assistance during program tenure

– One-on-one studio visit with one of the review panelists

– An artist-mentor at A.I.R. Gallery to work with throughout the program

– A stipend at the end of their participation in the program, pending available funding