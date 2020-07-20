Swiss Institute and the New York Public Library present Pandemic on the road a lecture performance by Reetu Sattar

In collaboration with the New York Public Library, Swiss Institute is delighted to present a new lecture performance by Reetu Sattar. The event, conducted in Bengali, will be broadcast on the New York Public Library’s website via Go2Webinar. For details and to register, please click here.

Sattar writes: “A very uncanny time now. Living in house for countless days is giving me a timeless zoneless experience. News coming up seems like it’s not from here, but from far, from some distant planet. In this disconnected, surreal time, what intrigues me most is news of resistances, movements in public space. When we were under lockdown to save lives, to slow down, there began resistances for rights, for lives and for dignities too.”

In this lecture performance, Sattar will draw attention to “the strength of people’s power in a historic lockdown and how hope can be found from these public resistances.”