20 April 2020, 3:00 pm CET

Paula Cooper Gallery: PCG Studio

April 20, 2020
Bruce Conner, EASTER MORNING, 2008. 8mm film transferred to video, color, sound. 10′; music: “In C” (1964), composed by Terry Riley, performed by the Shanghai Film Orchestra. Courtesy and © Conner Family Trust.

PCG Studio is a new digital initiative to promote the inspiriting value of art and a continued engagement in creative discourse. Conceived as a space to share ideas and projects by and about the gallery artists online, combining new content and rarely seen materials pulled from the gallery’s archives, the platform will present screenings, performances, conversations, and editorial features.

