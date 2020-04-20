Hauser & Wirth: Jenny Holzer ALL THINGS ARE DELICATELY INTERCONNECTED

ALL THINGS ARE DELICATELY INTERCONNECTED is a collaboration of Hauser & Wirth with Jenny Holzer for the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. A Limited-Edition Benefit Print features one of the artist’s iconic ‘Truisms’, relaying a timely message that speaks to the global health and environmental crises we are navigating today.

The project is part of Hauser & Wirth’s #artforbetter initiative through which the gallery will provide charitable support in response to both global and local causes. To acknowledge this important landmark in the history of Earth Day and the current situation in which many of us are isolated, 100% of sales proceeds will go to charitable partners, split equally between the conservation initiative Art for Acres and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The artist’s contribution for Earth Day 2020 continues a deep-rooted tradition linking printmaking and environmental activism: in 1970, Robert Rauschenberg created the first graphic image to support the first national awareness campaign for Earth Day in the United States. For Holzer, print and activism have been core pillars of an artistic practice spanning 40 years.

Beginning in the 1970s with posters wheat-pasted throughout New York City, her oeuvre continues to provoke public debate and illuminate social and political injustice through language and media. Her texts have been emblazoned on T-shirts, carved in stone, painted on canvas, programmed into LED signs, and luminously projected onto buildings and landscapes. The text selected for the print, ‘ALL THINGS ARE DELICATELY INTERCONNECTED’, has been utilized in Holzer’s work since the late 1970s and early 1980s, when her ‘Truisms’ were seen on an electronic signboard above Times Square.