Not Cancelled: Paris edition

Julie Beaufils, Sans titre, 2019. Oil on canvas. 50 x 50 cm. Courtesy of Balice Hertling, Paris. © Aurélien Mole.
Linus Bill and Adrien Horni, “La Fine Ligne”. Exhibition view at Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen, St. Gallen, 2020. Photography by Sebastian Schaub. Courtesy of Galerie Allen, Paris.
Walter Pfeiffer, Untitled, 1999. Inkjet print on satin paper. 80 x 120 cm. Ed 1/5. Courtesy of Galerie Sultana, Paris.
Naoki Sutter, Shudo Incendie, 2020. Wood, enamel, stainless steel, rubberized dove bone. 49,5 x 47 x 29,5 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Crèvecœur, Paris.
Zoe Williams, Fist Idol, 2018. Pencil and watercolours crayon on paper, in artist’s tinted walnut burr frame. 83 x 59,5 cm. Unique. Courtesy of the artist and Antoine Levi, Paris. @ Aurélien Mole.
Laure Prouvost, In Sinc We Think, 2019. Tapisserie, fil (Provenance / Flanders Tapestries BVBA). 169.5 x 150 cm. Edition 3 + 1 AP, ed 2/3. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Paris / Bruxelles.
Josefin Arnell, Le och var glad ty det kunde vara värre (smile and be happy because things could be worse, so I smiled and was happy and things got worse), 2017. Courtesy of the artist and Lily Robert, Paris.
Hamish Pearch, Husk, 2020. Polymerised gypsum, resin, epoxy putty. Oil paint. 40 x 30 x 35 cm. Hamish Pearch, Lot, 2020. Archival box, plaster, epoxy putty, paint. 42 x 32 x 35 cm. Courtesy of the artist & Sans titre (2016), Paris.
Eliza Douglas, Behold, 2018. Oil on canvas. 213 x 183 cm. Photography by Ilan Zarantonello. Courtesy of Air de Paris, Paris.
Not Cancelled is a week-long digital art event featuring several Parisian galleries, starting on April 26 after its iterations in Vienna, Berlin and Warsaw.
The galleries participating will invite their artists to upload never seen before works or pieces that were supposed to be shown in exhibitions closed during the Covid-19 crisis.
Unlike a simple viewing room, the idea behind the project is to recreate the experience of physically visiting an art gallery by offering proper walk-throughs and exclusive interviews with the gallerists and artists involved.
The galleries participating in Not Cancelled are: Air de Paris, Antoine Levi, Art:Concept, Balice Hertling, Crèvecoeur, Exo Exo, Galerie Allen, Joseph Tang, Lily Robert, Maelle Galerie, Marcelle Alix, Mor Charpentier, Nathalie Obadia, PACT, Sans titre (2016), Sultana.