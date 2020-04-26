Not Cancelled: Paris edition

Not Cancelled is a week-long digital art event featuring several Parisian galleries, starting on April 26 after its iterations in Vienna, Berlin and Warsaw.

The galleries participating will invite their artists to upload never seen before works or pieces that were supposed to be shown in exhibitions closed during the Covid-19 crisis.

Unlike a simple viewing room, the idea behind the project is to recreate the experience of physically visiting an art gallery by offering proper walk-throughs and exclusive interviews with the gallerists and artists involved.

The galleries participating in Not Cancelled are: Air de Paris, Antoine Levi, Art:Concept, Balice Hertling, Crèvecoeur, Exo Exo, Galerie Allen, Joseph Tang, Lily Robert, Maelle Galerie, Marcelle Alix, Mor Charpentier, Nathalie Obadia, PACT, Sans titre (2016), Sultana.