Marc Leschelier “Crashed” Converse x DSM / Paris

In celebration of the new Dover Street Market Paris space, 35-37 Rue Des Francs Bourgeois, Dover Street Market Paris lends its courtyard to Converse who have commissioned artist Marc Leschelier to reimagine the fabric of its iconic Chuck Taylor through sculptural furniture.

Marc Leschelier’s installation and series of furniture-sculptures ‘Crashed’ pays tribute to the material and construction of the Converse’s icon, the Chuck Taylor.

The pieces are shaped exclusively with concrete textile, a material used for road construction, which stiffens under the action of water after just a few hours. Pieces of textile were soaked in water, then lifted with a forklift and crushed on the ground, to obtain a shape saturated with folds to reinforce the material. Each form is a controlled accident, a kind of direct, spontaneous construction that seeks a form of lost freedom, and the need for an immediate artistic expression.

A cultural icon, the ‘non skid’ Converse All Star was introduced in 1917, later being renamed ‘Chuck Taylor’, is known for its lightweight canvas upper, All Star patch and vulcanized rubber sole are recognised worldwide. Over the last century, the Chuck Taylor All Star has been adopted by athletes, musicians, artists, dreamers, thinkers and originals as a classic symbol of style, self-expression and accessibility. It is a playground for creators or all disciplines.