Arte Madrid has organised the Apertura Madrid Gallery Weekend, considered as the start of the art gallery season in Madrid, since 2009. The event began as a joint opening of the galleries and has become an essential event on the arts calendar, both for the public and for national and international collectors. This year, Apertura celebrates its 15th edition with an exhibition programme that also extends to certain national bookshops and museums. The association was founded with the aim of highlighting the work of galleries as a catalyst for contemporary art in our city. The cultural activities in these spaces are both educational and informative, and promoting the work of the artists they represent is essential, with art being understood as a fundamental element in the conformation of the individual as such and as a group or society.

The galleries work and dedicate resources to the promotion and visibility of the artist on the international scene, collaborating in staging exhibitions and encouraging the acquisition of works by private, public, national and international collectors. Since its founding, Arte Madrid mobilises and connects the public through the publication of an art map that includes the programme of all the galleries and a selection of institutions and public art spaces, both private and public. Committed to greater sustainability, it has been converted into a digital application in order to offer local, national and international audiences an even more complete and personalised experience that is directly accessible and adaptable to all their mobile devices, as it geolocates the routes to facilitate the visits to the galleries.