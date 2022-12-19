On View

19 December 2022, 9:00 am CET

Elaine Cameron-Weir “Exploded View / Dressing for Windows” Hannah Hoffman / Los Angeles

December 19, 2022
Elaine Cameron-Weir, Florid Piggy Memories brought to you on the wing of the Common Ground Dove/ Dressing for Lectern, 2022. Glass, Magic Lantern slides, pewter, stainless steel, electrical components, display case. 183 x 101,6 x 50,8 cm. Photography by Jeff Mclane. Courtesy of the artist and Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles.
Elaine Cameron-Weir, World Stage Town Crier , 2022. Speakers, spotlights, electrical components, drop tank nose cone, paint, meat hooks, conveyor belt, pulleys, hardware. 365,8 x 221 x 381 cm. Photography by Jeff Mclane. Courtesy of the artist and Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles.
Elaine Cameron-Weir, “Exploded View / Dressing for Windows”. Exhibition view at Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles. Photography by Jeff Mclane. Courtesy of the artist and Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles.
Elaine Cameron-Weir, Dressing for Windows/ Dressing for Altitude/ Dressing for Pleasure, 2022. Fighter jet seat, bronze statue, stainless steel barrel cart, leather jacket, meat hooks, conveyor belt, pulleys, hardware. 365,8 x 221 x 381 cm. Photography by Jeff Mclane. Courtesy of the artist and Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles.
Elaine Cameron-Weir, “Exploded View / Dressing for Windows”. Exhibition view at Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles. Photography by Jeff Mclane. Courtesy of the artist and Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles.

In her artistic practice, Elaine Cameron-Weir questions the individual and collective conditions that shape our perceptions of the world. Her work is informed by belief systems from science and religion to industrial and military paradigms and the ways in which they influence how people seek and experience meaning. Cameron-Weir often incorporates objects and materials originally intended for practical use in these fields, recontextualizing the histories and connotations they have acquired.

