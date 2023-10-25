Flash Art and Gropius Bau present a conversation on General Idea

We are thrilled to invite you to the special conversation happening tomorrow at 17:00 at Gropius Bau in celebration of the General Idea’s exhibition. The event is a result of a collaboration between Gropius Bau and Flash Art.

Event Details:

Date: 26/10/2023

Time: 17:00

Location: Gropius Bau

Address: Niederkirchnerstr. 7, 10963 Berlin

The conversation will feature AA Bronson and Beatrix Ruf, who will provide a unique insights into the General Idea’s exhibition and their overall artistic career. The event will kick off with an introduction by Zippora Elders and will be moderated by our very own Mitch Speed.

We are pleased to inform you that this event is free of charge, and there is no need to RSVP. Feel free to join us at your convenience.