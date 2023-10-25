FLASH FEED

25 October 2023, 9:00 am CET

Flash Art and Gropius Bau present a conversation on General Idea

October 25, 2023
General Idea. Installation view at Gropius Bau, Berlin, 2023. Photography by Luca Girardini. Courtesy of Gropius Bau, Berlin.

We are thrilled to invite you to the special conversation happening tomorrow at 17:00 at Gropius Bau in celebration of the General Idea’s exhibition. The event is a result of a collaboration between Gropius Bau and Flash Art.

Event Details:
Date: 26/10/2023
Time: 17:00
Location: Gropius Bau
Address: Niederkirchnerstr. 7, 10963 Berlin

The conversation will feature AA Bronson and Beatrix Ruf, who will provide a unique insights into the General Idea’s exhibition and their overall artistic career. The event will kick off with an introduction by Zippora Elders and will be moderated by our very own Mitch Speed.

We are pleased to inform you that this event is free of charge, and there is no need to RSVP. Feel free to join us at your convenience.

