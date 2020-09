After more than fifty years of history, Flash Art is ready for reinvention.

With a brand new logo, Flash Art makes an apparent comeback to its original visual identity, albeit revised and updated.

The new Flash Art’s logo is designed by Agenzia del Contemporaneo under the art direction of Alessio Avventuroso with exclusive “ABC Gravity” designed by Dinamo. “ABC Gravity” is a multi-width Variable Font currently designed by Robert Janes and to be released via Dinamo in 2021.