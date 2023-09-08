“Willow Drum Oriole” Leeum Museum of Art / Seoul

“Willow Drum Oriole” is the solo exhibition of Suki Seokyeong Kang, that inagurated this September in Seoul at the Leeum Museum of Art, in partnership with Bottega Veneta.

“Willow Drum Oriole”, the title of the exhibition and of the new video work of the artist, is a metaphor for the sages of yore who would read the movements and sounds of orioles flying in and out of the leaves of willow trees, as if to weave a thread into the fabric of the landscape. Kang envisions a “true-view” landscape in which the presence and movement of those around us are perceived and interrelated. Employing her unique sensitivity to audiovisual, tactile and spatiotemporal experiences, the exhibition unfurls a landscape of Suki Seokyeong Kang’s works.

“Although the works of the landscape each exist in different forms and ways, they collectively unravel a narrative of togetherness as they organically integrate and disperse. The artist thereby presents an arena in which I, you, and we exist wholesomely, persistently mediating our imbalances and differences.” – Leeum Museum of Art.

On opening night, a series of “activations,” a kind of performance conceived by the artist to visualize her exploration of spatial narrative and an individual’s space in society, were presented with the support of Bottega Veneta.

“I have admired Suki’s work for years. With the support of Bottega Veneta, we are fortunate to celebrate an incredible contemporary artist.” Matthieu Blazy.

“Through Willow Drum Oriole, I wanted to expand the notion of the scenery in every sense of the word. I envisioned thousands of orioles flying in and out of the mountains and the landscape, congregating and dispersing in huge flocks.” Suki Seokyeong Kang.