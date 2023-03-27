Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg “The Skin is a Thin Container” macLYON

The animated films and sculptures of artist duo Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg play on fantasies, obsessions and fears in a “primitive” deliberately shocking, aesthetic that delves wryly into the subconscious and the dark side of every one of us.

Nathalie Djurberg shapes her little figures in clay and plasticine, then dresses them in fabrics and wigs and animates them in stop motion. Hans Berg, musician and composer, creates a hypnotic soundtrack that adds vitality and intensity to their films. Together, they create works that are allegorical and grotesque, chaotic and euphoric, comical and critical, featuring characters with exaggerated, sometimes tortured bodies, in conflict or in osmosis with other creatures – often animals or creatures inspired by tales.

The transgressive narratives of their whimsical pieces are presented in all-encompassing settings in which moving images, sculptures and musical compositions are combined with astonishing stage sets.