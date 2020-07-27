Rachel Rose and Hans Ulrich Obrist in conversation at Lafayette Anticipations

On the occasion of the artist’s exhibition at Lafayette Anticipations, Rachel Rose and Hans Ulrich Obrist will discuss certain strong themes in Rose’s work, such as our relationship to technology, or the nature and finitude of being.

The conversation is a continuation of the interview between the same protagonists that opens the exhibition catalogue, to be published in July 2020 and edited by Lafayette Anticipations, the Fridericianum in Kassel, Germany, and Walther König.