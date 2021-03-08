Glitch Feminism, Legacy Russell and Hans Urich Obrist in conversation

Join author and curator Legacy Russell and the Serpentine’s Artistic Director Hans Urich Obrist on Instagram Live as they discuss becoming your avatar, glitch as resistance and the radical, emancipatory potential of the internet.

Simone de Beauvoir said, “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” The glitch announces: One is not born, but rather becomes, a body.

Legacy Russell’s Glitch Feminism: A Manifesto unfurls a new kind of cyberfeminism that centres queer, trans and nonbinary and in doing so asks: can we free ourselves from our bodies? In a radical call to arms, Russell argues that we need to embrace the glitch in order to break down the binaries and limitations that define gender, race, sexuality. In an urgent manifesto, Russell reveals the many ways that “the glitch” performs and transforms: how it refuses, throws shade, ghosts, encrypts, mobilises and survives. Developing the argument through memoir, art and critical theory, Russell also looks at the work of contemporary artists who travel through the glitch in their work. Timely and provocative, Glitch Feminism shows how an error can be a revolution.