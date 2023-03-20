Julien Creuzet “The Possessed of Pigalle or the Tragedy of King Christophe” High Art / Paris

Dear Julien

do you know

how many gates

there are between Port-au-Prince and

Paris?

how many bags

how many basements

how many hens, powders

& propulsions

how many signs on the walls

and in the migrated bodies

how many towns, kingdoms,

languages, robbed divinities

in a certified-black heart

how much desire to (h)eroticise

BANM KALOU BANM

smack smack smack

the Atlantic-subway

in Pigalle right now

a few cabri skins

have extended their palm

above a forest that whispers

a back channel

shells rice grains

and peas ready to intone

vows of devotion

a collection of murmurs

pours out like hot streams

curled up at the foot of a piton

and suddenly spat out

in the midst of a ceremony

in a puddle of rum

do you remember

the birds between the fingers

a big snake around the neck

like a wedding ring

that unfathomable Mathilda

it’s here that she dances

there are so many of them

for Papa Legba Elegbara Eshu

holding hands with one another

dressed in pieties

forbidden to others

how could we not venerate in turn

these women fallen like rain

on the streets of Paris

where our own feet walk

all the paths of faith

where perhaps our parents once

passed

today, on this day

it is for them

that the storm will rumble

summoned after so many calls

from the devoted hands

that work backed by the wind

to make the Seine overflow

its bridges

funeral fanfares and canon salutes

for the tragedy of kings and queens

dancing to infinity

singing with a same tremor

nap goumen jouk mayi mi jouk tan nou libere

Yours,

Estelle