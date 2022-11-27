On View

27 November 2022, 9:00 am CET

Elaine Cameron-Weir “Exploded View / Dressing for Windows” Hannah Hoffman / Los Angeles

November 27, 2022

In her artistic practice, Elaine Cameron-Weir questions the individual and collective conditions that shape our perceptions of the world. Her work is informed by belief systems from science and religion to industrial and military paradigms and the ways in which they influence how people seek and experience meaning. Cameron-Weir often incorporates objects and materials originally intended for practical use in these fields, recontextualizing the histories and connotations they have acquired.

