Elaine Cameron-Weir “Exploded View / Dressing for Windows” Hannah Hoffman / Los Angeles

In her artistic practice, Elaine Cameron-Weir questions the individual and collective conditions that shape our perceptions of the world. Her work is informed by belief systems from science and religion to industrial and military paradigms and the ways in which they influence how people seek and experience meaning. Cameron-Weir often incorporates objects and materials originally intended for practical use in these fields, recontextualizing the histories and connotations they have acquired.
Elaine Cameron-Weir “Exploded View / Dressing for Windows” Hannah Hoffman / Los AngelesNovember 27, 2022
Hardy Hill “The Easy Yoke” Hannah Hoffman / Los Angeles
The five works on view in Hardy Hill’s first exhibition in Los Angeles pulse with uncanny febrility, fortitude, familiarity, and…
Dan Cameron leaves Prospect biennial / New Orleans
Dan Cameron, Director of the international Prospect biennial in New Orleans, has resigned from the position. The announcement coincided with…
Hannah Levy “Surplus Tension” The Arts Club of Chicago
Hannah Levy’s precisely-rendered sculptures exist between the realms of danger and corporeality. Crafted of such evocative materials as steel and…
Mark Rodriguez Park View; Paul Soto / Los Angeles
It seems appropriate that Mark A. Rodriguez’s new show should be not altogether new. I know I’ve seen those flowers…