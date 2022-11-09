Alessio Bolzoni and Études Books present I SPEAK A LANGUAGE THAT IS NOT MINE with an exhibition at 14.1

Since its inception, the independent publishing house Études Books has showcased the multi- disciplinary creations of artists from the contemporary art scene. Among the fall publications of 2022, Études Books is pleased to unveil book N026, created with renowned Italian artist, Alessio Bolzoni.

For the London-based photographer, the personification of objects and the body caught between two states are favorite themes. Featured in past collaborations between Bolzoni and Études, these topics resurface in I SPEAK A LANGUAGE THAT IS NOT MINE. The book is the expression of a visual reflection through fragments, recurrences, and visual scansions.

Digital photographs, scans, facsimiles, screenshots: these various images, put in relation to one another, compose a mental cartography of the artists’ state of mind.

Bodies in motion, chromatic analogies, skin details, plastic textures, and press clippings instill a dynamic impression of uncanniness.

The term “abuse” — referring to the eponymous titles of Bolzoni’s previous books — takes on an evocative power and invites us to question our relationship to images. The result is an intimate visual poem about form and substance.

“It’s an observation of reality as I see it—a personal, social, and political registration of reality filtered through the lens of photo notes. Every detail tells a story and reveals something about my practice of living. This is my language.”, said Alessio Bolzoni.

With the launch of Alessio Bolzoni’s book, Études Studio is pleased to inaugurate its new 14.1 space. Envisioned as a place dedicated to creativity beyond the world of fashion, this space will welcome exhibitions by emerging artists, photographers, and Études collaborators, as well as various artistic events. Located above Études’ Paris flagship, 14.1 reinforces the studio’s initial wish to reflect and drive the contemporary creative landscape.