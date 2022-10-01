On View

1 October 2022, 9:00 am CET

“Nightmare Bathroom” Del Vaz Projects / Santa Monica

October 1, 2022
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Roksana Pirouzmand, A wave, a word, 2022. Clay, water, galvanized steal, and motor. 167,64 x 60,96 x 45,72 cm. Photography by ExhibitView. Courtesy of Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
“Nightmare Bathroom”. Installation view at Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica, 2022. Photography by ExhibitView. Courtesy of Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Sula Bermúdez-Silverman, English Flies, 2022. Epoxy resin, transparency film, and honey bees. 71,12 x 91,44 x 5,08 cm. Photography by ExhibitView. Courtesy of Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Sula Bermúdez-Silverman, Grana Cochinilla, 2022. Epoxy resin, cochindeal, jeweled flower matis, boxer mantis, phyllocrania paradoxa, and unknown mantis. 22,86 x 20,32 x 2,54 cm. Photography by ExhibitView. Courtesy of Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Bri Williams, Crush, 2021. Detail. Metal and plastic bench. 121,92 x 60,96 x 91,44 cm. Photography by ExhibitView. Courtesy of Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Nicki Green, Splitting/Unifying (toilet tanks, slip spigots and medical sink laver with faucets), 2019. Glazed vitreous china with epoxy and found slip spigots. 137,16 x 101,6 x 88,9 cm. Photography by ExhibitView. Courtesy of Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Candice Lin, On Being Human (The slow erosion of a hard white body), 2018. Detail. Wooden structure, plastic tubing, fired ceramics, unfired porcelain, glass distillation system, hot plate, plants, dried mushroom (grown from the care and distilled urine of Occidental students), welded metal, plastic buckets, pumps, and timers. Variable dimensions. Photography by ExhibitView. Courtesy of Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Nicki Green, Nontactile Contact in Three Parts, 2022. Glazed earthenware with soldered copper, and epoxy. 30,48 x 15,24 x 15,24 cm. Photography by ExhibitView. Courtesy of Del Vaz Projects, Santa Monica.

“Nightmare Bathroom” illustrates how entangled imperial trade routes of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries precipitated sanitary anxieties and influenced modern plumbing design at the turn of the twentieth century. These “technologies of separation and concealment” have facilitated the governance of sex, race, degrees of ability, and gender within the bathroom. The collection of works on view, and their interconnectivity, not only suggest the literal plumbing of a bathroom but also multiple parallels between the control and circulation of goods, labor, and bodies and, ultimately, the control and circulation of dirt, piss, and shit.

This exhibition takes its name from Robin Schiff’s Nightmare Bathroom, one of three bathroom installations that were created for the seminal Womanhouse exhibition which occurred fifty years ago in 1972. Organized by artists Judy Chicago and Miriam Schapiro, who had earlier founded the Feminist Art Program at CalArts, this exhibition contained the work of over twenty of their female students in various rooms and corridors of a house at 533 Mariposa Ave. Composed entirely of loose pink and white sand, Schiff’s Nightmare Bathroom portrayed a reclining woman in a tub, with a snake painted on the bathroom’s tile floor and a black bird hung over the tub. The bathroom’s vanity cabinet was filled with glass toiletry bottles and vessels, which were themselves filled with different colors of sand. “Even though the bathroom can be a refuge and a private place, I have always been afraid there. It is not a rational fear. It may stem from the fear I had in childhood of being sucked down the drain with the water, the ritual of confronting my nakedness, staring at my face in the mirror, the fear of being intruded upon. I wanted to convey the idea of vulnerability,” the artist stated as she later reflected on the work.

Several attempts were made to contact Schiff in order to obtain permission to use the name of her piece for this exhibition, as well as images of her piece for promotional material. In a recent and extremely thorough exhibition at Anat Ebgi Gallery in Los Angeles marking the fifty-year anniversary of Womanhouse, efforts made by curator Stefano di Paola also proved unsuccessful. “She was one of the very few people that were absolutely unfindable. I’d asked almost every participant of Womanhouse that I knew and met and no one kept her contact information or knew where she was. The other impossible find was Sandy Orgel who did the Linen Closet.” In response to my inquiry, Judy Chicago’s studio replied similarly. “…we reached out to a few Womanhouse participants and unfortunately, none of the people whose contact information we have are currently in contact with Robbin [sic] Schiff… We did hear that she now lives on the east coast and works in graphic design, I hope this information helps.” In a conversation with Judy Chicago for Interview Magazine in 2017, Gloria Steinem recalled that “there was a sign saying, ‘Please don’t touch the sand,’ which made it irresistible… Once you touched the sand, nothing could remove the mark you made.” By the end of the exhibition, the body in Schiff’s sculpture was completely eroded away by visitor’s fingerprints.

The exhibition includes:

Sula Bermúdez-Silverman received her BA in Studio Art from Bard College and her MFA in Sculpture from the Yale School of Art. Recent solo exhibitions include Neither Fish, Flesh, or Fowl at the California African American Museum in 2020 and Here be Dragons at Friends Indeed, San Francisco in 2022. Through a practice of thematic diversity free from any material dependency, Bermúdez-Silverman explores the pillars of identity and history, singling her out as one of the most dynamic artists of her generation. She lives and works in Los Angeles.

Nicki Green is a transdisciplinary artist working primarily in clay. Her sculptures, ritual objects and various flat works explore topics of history preservation, conceptual ornamentation and the aesthetics of otherness. She has exhibited internationally, notably at the New Museum, New York; Musée d’Art Moderne, Paris, France. Green is a 2022 Nancy Graves Foundation Grantee, a 2020 ART MATTERS fellow, 2019 SFMOMA SECA Award Finalist, among others. She received a BFA from San Francisco Art Institute (2009) and an MFA from UC Berkeley (2018). She is currently an artist in residence at California State University, Long Beach Center for Contemporary Ceramics and is participating in the 2022 Lyon Biennale Manifesto of Fragility.

Candice Lin works in Altadena, California. Lin creates multisensory environments that investigate the legacies of colonialism, racism, and sexism, often by mapping the trade routes and histories of colonial goods, including sugar, tea, indigo, and cochineal. She received her BA in Visual Arts and Art Semiotics from Brown University, in 2001, and MFA in New Genres from San Francisco Art Institute, in 2004. Her work is currently on view in The Milk of Dreams, the 59th Venice Biennale, Italy, and her solo exhibition Seeping, Rotting, Resting, Weeping is at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) until November 27, 2022. She is Associate Professor of Art at University of California, Los Angeles.

Roksana Pirouzmand is an Iranian multidisciplinary artist currently living and working in Los Angeles. Her artistic interest focuses on the interaction between the human body as a receiver/viewer and as an activator/performer, with the materials’ qualities often serving as a method of communication between the two. She expresses her ideas through a variety of mediums including sculpture, installation, video, and performance art. Recent solo exhibitions include The Past Seeps into the Present at Murmurs, Los Angeles in 2022. She received her BFA from California Institute of the Arts and is a current MFA candidate at the University of California Los Angeles.

Bri Williams lives and works between Los Angeles and Oakland. She received her BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2015 and their MFA from Mills College in 2017. Recent solo exhibitions include Murmurs, LA (2020); Queer Thoughts, NY (2020) and Interface, Oakland, CA (2018). Recent group exhibitions include Smart Objects, Los Angeles, CA (2021); Kunstraum Niederoesterreich, Vienna, Austria (2021); Thierry Goldberg, New York, NY (2021); Chart Gallery, New York, NY (2021). She is currently a professor and visiting artist at CCA.

Find more stories

On View