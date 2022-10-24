FLASH FEED

24 October 2022, 9:00 am CET

Haus der Kunst presents Joan Jonas’ Out Takes. What The Storm Washed In for the first time in Europe

October 24, 2022

For the first time in Europe, Haus der Kunst presents Joan Jonas’ performance Out Takes. What The Storm Washed In (2022). Here, the artist continues her crucial negotiation of the relationship between nature and humanity. Using unreleased footage from the 1990s and 2000s and excerpts from the videos In The Trees (2015) and Moving off the Land II (2019), Jonas simultaneously maps a retrospective of her own work. The filmic sequences, which were recorded in different landscapes over the last 30 years and are dedicated to the ecosystems of the forest and the sea, get interwoven by the artist’s narration and a developed composition by the musician Ikue Mori (*1953, Tokyo, Japan).

Joan Jonas
Out Takes. What The Storm Washed In
Performance

Haus der Kunst der Welt, München
November 13th, 2022
4:00 pm and 6:00 pm

Buy your ticket here.

The performance ticket grants you reduced admission to the exhibition “Joan Jonas”.

