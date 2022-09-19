On View

19 September 2022, 9:00 am CET

Georgia Gardner Gray “NDE” Sadie Coles HQ / London

September 19, 2022
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Georgia Gardner Gray, Buried Fiber Optic Cable Girlfriend, 2022. Oil on canvas. 240 x 200 x 3 cm. Photography by Katie Morrison. Courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London. © Georgia Gardner Gray.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Georgia Gardner Gray, Gratified Carpet, 2022. Oil on canvas. 160 x 190 x 2,8 cm. Photography by Katie Morrison. Courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London. © Georgia Gardner Gray.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Georgia Gardner Gray, Self Portrait in Antiquity, 2022. Oil on canvas. 130 x 90 x 2,6 cm. Photography by Katie Morrison. Courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London. © Georgia Gardner Gray.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Georgia Gardner Gray, Milk Maids (Girl with an Immovable Brown Eye), 2022. Oil on canvas. 300 x 220 x 3 cm. Photography by Katie Morrison. Courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London. © Georgia Gardner Gray.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Georgia Gardner Gray, Harbinger 2, 2022. Cast aluminium. 108 x 25 x 25 cm. Photography by Katie Morrison. Courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London. © Georgia Gardner Gray.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Georgia Gardner Gray, Harbinger 4, 2022. Cast aluminium. 109 x 25 x 25 cm. Photography by Katie Morrison. Courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London. © Georgia Gardner Gray.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Georgia Gardner Gray, “NDE”. Exhibition view at Sadie Coles HQ, London, 2022. Photography by Katie Morrison. Courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London. © Georgia Gardner Gray.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Georgia Gardner Gray, “NDE”. Exhibition view at Sadie Coles HQ, London, 2022. Photography by Katie Morrison. Courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London. © Georgia Gardner Gray.

This September, Georgia Gardner Gray presents “NDE”, an exhibition of new works, spanning painting, sculpture and theatre – marking her first solo presentation in the United Kingdom. Referring to the phenomenon of a “Near Death Experience”, her tableau recalibrates the simulacra of modernity alongside supernatural elements, to evoke a shifting paradigm away from fetishized objects and disembodied moods – to immanent rapture. The body of work centres on an exploration of the everyday incidents, labours and archetypes that constitute life now; pursuing an open-ended narrative composed by ubiquitous consumer products, stock imagery, somatic and psychological states, marked by brief memetic punchlines. Through these scenographies Gardner Gray attempts to probe our system of belief, staging pert encounters with the binary symbols that we read: seedy, respectable, educated, uneducated, subversive, conformist, real, imaginary, etc. She reveals the pervasive social maps for passing temporal judgement.

The eponymously titled play NDE (Near Death Experience) opens with the near death of a wounded soldier in an unspecified future World War. He finds himself in an out-of-body experience, traveling through scenes of his brief life. Puncturing the rhapsodic, the highfalutin themes commingle with the petty micro aggressions of everyday modern life.

The first performance of NDE will take place during the opening, on Thursday 08 September, at 7 pm, with further performances at the gallery during Frieze Week, on Monday 10 October at 6 pm and Tuesday 11 October at 12 pm. The runtime of the performance is 45 minutes.

Find more stories

On View

Sadie Coles / London

Sadie Coles first opened her eponymous gallery in 1997, with two concurrent shows, one of John Currin, the other of…

Read More