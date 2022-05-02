Chernobyl becomes a live performance to raise funds for Ukraine

Originally a live presentation of Hildur Guðnadóttir’s multi award-winning score for the critically acclaimed HBO TV series, Chernobyl is now a performance in its own right, gathering layers of meaning in the face of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine. An artistic statement of support for Ukraine, this fundraiser concert sees Hildur joined by collaborators Chris Watson and Sam Slater to present a concert in the setting of Kraftwerk, a former power station in the centre of Berlin. Joining them on stage is Theresa Baumgartner (light design) and Francesco Donadello (sound spatialisation).

Four tiers of ticketing, from 30 to 100 Euros, allow audiences to support how they can. It is also possible to donate 30 EUR without attending – contribute further by purchasing multiple tickets. All proceeds will be donated to various charities providing humanitarian and medical aid to Ukraine: the Ukraine-based Help Ukraine Center, Ukraine-Hilfe Berlin e.V., and Ukraiński Dom w Warszawie.

Chernobyl is presented by Krakow’s Unsound, Berlin’s CTM and Atonal, Dnipro-based festival Construction, Kraftwerk Berlin, Deutsche Grammophon and Satis & Fy. Media partner: Modern Matters.