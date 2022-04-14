Puppies Puppies “Transcendence” Performance Space New York

Pilar Adara, Transcendence, 2022. Digital video. 27′. Exhibition views at Performance Space New York, 2022. Photography by Da Ping Luo. Courtesy of Performance Space New York.
Puppies Puppies, “Transcendence”. Exhibition view at Performance Space New York, 2022. Photography by Da Ping Luo. Courtesy of Performance Space New York.
Lexii Foxx, Body Type, 2022. Detail. Chalk, paper, caution tape, gun, bullets, flowers, debris, metal grate, mannequin, fabric, trash can, metal chain, rose petals, pink candle, and caution tape. Variable dimensions. Photography by Da Ping Luo. Courtesy of Performance Space New York.
Lexii Foxx, The Past That Is Present, 2022. Tombstones, pink blue and white candles, Barbie dolls, roses, and red umbrella. Variable dimensions. Photography by Da Ping Luo. Courtesy of Performance Space New York.
Chella Man, supporT, 2022. Detail. Shoes and discarded testosterone bottles. 26,67 x 13,97 cm. Photography by Da Ping Luo. Courtesy of Performance Space New York.
Lexii Foxx, Time Lost Timeline, “Our Time Is Too Short” in Vinyl. Photography by Da Ping Luo. Courtesy of Performance Space New York.
Ameirah Neal, The Mother The Maiden The Crone, 2021; The Guardian, 2022; The Divine Output, 2022; The Goddess Sisters, 2021. Acrylic on canvas. Photography by Da Ping Luo. Courtesy of Performance Space New York.
Throughout her career Puppies Puppies declared unexpected objects, places, and actions as art. Though she used to obscure her identity by famously sleeping through studio visits and showing up in costumes to her own exhibition openings, she recently revealed her identity as an Indigenous/Japanese/2S+ trans woman. No longer willing to hide, she now uses her name, Jade Guanaro Kuriki-Olivo, and asserts art in the everyday of her own life which is centered around the trans community that emerged from a protest group that gathered every week for over a year at Stonewall.
TGNC Resilience Gala and Awards. Photography by Santiago Felipe.
When Performance Space New York asked Kuriki-Olivo to do a commission she extended the invitation to her community of collaborators and trans sisters. Together they proposed to launch the TGNC Resilience Gala and Awards honoring leaders in the trans/GNC/2S+ community. Manifesting the saying, “Give Black trans women their roses while they’re still alive,” the performance-filled award show is set along a glamorous runway beneath cascading roses and extends into this group exhibition that features a film about the group and serves as a platform for lectures, performances, concerts, open mics, and an Octopus event last March.