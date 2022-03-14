FLASH FEED

14 March 2022, 9:00 am CET

The Asia Forum for Contemporary Art opens in Venice in April

March 14, 2022
1
2
3
Yuki Kihara, Two Faʻafafine (After Gauguin), 2020. Detail. From “Paradise Camp,” 2020. Courtesy of Yuki Kihara and Milford Galleries, Aotearoa, New Zealand.
1
2
3
Saodat Ismailova, Qyrq Qyz (forty girls), 2018. Filmed by Carlos Casas. Courtesy of the artist.
1
2
3
Sin Wai Kin, It’s Always You, 2021. Courtesy of the artist and Blindspot Gallery, Hong Kong.

The Asia Forum for Contemporary Art launches in Venice during the opening week of the 59th Venice Biennale on April 23, 2022 and the inaugural one-day programme at the historic Fondazione Querini Stampalia. Proudly supported by the Bagri Foundation, the Forum is envisioned as a new itinerant platform for experimental art practices and research generative of new worlds beyond the North Atlantic.

Through a series of incisive and engaging discussions, artists’ presentations, interactive sessions and screenings, the Asia Forum departs from the central exhibition, national pavilions, and collateral events that present the arts of “Asias.” Artists, curators, and thinkers will be invited to respond to pressing current events and engage in discussions addressing questions such as:

What is the role of art in reshaping public cultures, when both problems and solutions have become globally entangled?

How do adopting “Asias-centered” perspectives help re-imagine futures beyond current thought paradigms? How do artistic practices reshape our understanding of the collective building and sharing of knowledge?

Conceived by Annie Jael Kwan, the Asia Forum works with a council of international curators and researchers, Hammad Nasar, John Tain, and Ming Tiampo, in a sustained dialogue with contributors to navigate the key themes that have arisen in relation to contemporary artistic practices of Global Asias.

Asia Forum is made possible with thanks to the additional support of Something Human and is presented in partnership with ArtReview, Fondazione Querini Stampalia, IED – Istituto Europeo di Design, Ca’ Foscari Alumni, GAD – Giudecca Art District, School for Curatorial Studies Venice. With the patronage of the DVRI – Distretto Veneziano della Richerca e dell’Innovazione.

Asia Forum for Contemporary Art in Venice
April 23rd, 2022

Book your seat and get updates here.

The Forum will also be live-streamed digitally via ArtReview.

Program of the day

9:30 am
Registration.

10:00 am
Welcome.

10:15 am
“Tracing Asia Art Histories: Modernism as Crime Scene”: a roundtable with Hoor Al Qasimi, Patrick Flores, Annie Jael Kwan, Hammad Nasar, John Tain, Ming Tiampo.

11:30 am
Presentation by Ho Rui An.

12:30pm
Lunchtime screening programme.

2:00 pm
Abbas Zahedi X Querini Stampalia—presentation by Abbas Zahedi.

3:00 pm
Paradise Camp presentation by Yuki Kihara (New Zealand Pavilion 2022).

4:00 pm
Carrier Bag Meditations presentation by Sin Wai Kin.

4:30pm
Curatorial Directions with Sheelasha Rajbhandari and Hit Man Gunung (“Tales of Muted Spirits—Dispersed Threads—Twisted Shangri-La” Nepal Pavilion 2022).

5:30pm
Collective Futures—Reza Afisina (ruangrupa) & Saodat Ismailova.

6:30pm
End

asia-forum.international
bagrifoundation.org
Instagram / Twitter / Facebook

Find more stories

FLASH FEED

Sydney Contemporary

The inaugural edition of Sydney Contemporary, Australia’s new international art fair, took place from at Carriageworks from September 19 –…

Read More