Swatch collaborates with Centre Pompidou for a special watch collection

Swatch reimagines six iconic masterpieces from the Centre Pompidou. These become statement watches, complete with its signature hallmarks and unexpected details – the selected artworks are by Frida Kahlo, Amedeo Modigliani, Robert Delaunay, Vassily Kandisnky and Piet Mondrian.

Swatch and Centre Pompidou are focused into making art accessible for all. Both share a significant mission. The vibrant colors and transparent details are the signature hallmarks of the brand.

Since 1985, the brand has issued a long line of exclusive Swatch Art Special watches. And in 2018, the brand took it to the next level with its Museum Journey series, where museums grant Swatch access to their masterpieces to make the most iconic artworks in the world attainable for everybody. So far, the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam, Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid, the Musée du Louvre in Paris, The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, and now the Centre Pompidou have opened their doors to Swatch.