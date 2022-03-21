Country SALTS presents the Spring gathering How to be organic?



Country SALTS proudly presents How to be organic?, a Spring gathering convened by Yann Chateigné Tytelman, Samuel Leuenberger and Gabriella Beckhurst Feijoo.

A series of knitted conversations and contributions circulating around the various meanings and imaginaries of the organic from lichens, bioremediation and permaculture to astrophysics, volcanic landscapes and the lives of houseplants.

Monica Bello, The Travelling Farm Museum of Forgotten Skills, Patrick Mudekereza & Farid Rakun will partecipate to the conversations; with performances by Dafna Maimon & Ethan Hayes-Chute (Camp Solong), Sergio Rojas Chaves, and lectures by Grégory Castéra, Teresa Castro, Lucia Pietroiousti; there will be a tasting menu by Rachel Pimm. Additional contributions include Fernando García-Dory, Dunja Herzog, Philipp Mall, Kelly Tissot, Lydia Ourahmane, and a series of podcast with Futurefarmers, Chus Martinez & Dineo Seshee Bopape, and Haroon Mirza. Sandra Knecht will curate a special installation.