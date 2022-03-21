FLASH FEED

21 March 2022, 9:00 am CET

Country SALTS presents the Spring gathering How to be organic?

Country SALTS proudly presents How to be organic?, a Spring gathering convened by Yann Chateigné Tytelman, Samuel Leuenberger and Gabriella Beckhurst Feijoo.

A series of knitted conversations and contributions circulating around the various meanings and imaginaries of the organic from lichens, bioremediation and permaculture to astrophysics, volcanic landscapes and the lives of houseplants.

Monica Bello, The Travelling Farm Museum of Forgotten Skills, Patrick Mudekereza & Farid Rakun will partecipate to the conversations; with performances by Dafna Maimon & Ethan Hayes-Chute (Camp Solong), Sergio Rojas Chaves, and lectures by Grégory Castéra, Teresa Castro, Lucia Pietroiousti; there will be a tasting menu by Rachel Pimm. Additional contributions include Fernando García-Dory, Dunja Herzog, Philipp Mall, Kelly Tissot, Lydia Ourahmane, and a series of podcast with Futurefarmers, Chus Martinez & Dineo Seshee Bopape, and Haroon Mirza. Sandra Knecht will curate a special installation.

Country SALTS
8th, 9th, and 10th April 2022

All are welcome! Sign-up details will be circulated in advance for smaller events in the two-day program. The event will be held in English. A shuttle from Sissach, Food and Drinks are provided.

