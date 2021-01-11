District Berlin presents radio kal

One of the streams of a language where yesterday and tomorrow are the same work. Kal, radio kal is a fleeting space for artistic experimentation and for gathering community across space and time. It proposes to be a space for queer and feminist voices speaking about experiences and engagements with art, activism, diaspora, migration, ecology, collectivity, family, love and sexuality. The resulting episodes, produced in intervals over the coming year, are collectively created, allowing for forms of learning together. In this mode, radio kal is DIY from the outset. The first set of radio workshops and online tutorials are being led by sound and radio artist Shanti Suki Osman.