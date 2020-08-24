FLASH FEED

24 August 2020, 9:00 am CET

Kunsthalle Bremen presents: Prize of the Böttcherstraße in Bremen 2020

August 24, 2020
1
2
3
4
Bani Abidi, Memorial to Lost Words, 2016. Installation view at Lahore Biennial. Courtesy the artist and Lahore Biennial Foundation.
1
2
3
4
Nevin Aladag, Macramé, current flow 1, 2017. Photography by Trevor Good. Courtesy the artist and Wentrup, Berlin. © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2020.
1
2
3
4
Jesse Darling, A Fine Line, 2018. Installation view at Glasgow International Festival, 2018. Courtesy of the artist; Arcadia Missa, London; Galerie Sultana, Paris.
1
2
3
4
Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Ziggy on the Land of Drunken Tree, 2018. Installation view at Galerie Wedding, Berlin. Photography by Trevor Lloyd. Courtesy of the artist.

This year the “Kunstpreis der Böttcherstraße in Bremen” (Prize of the Böttcherstraße in Bremen) will be awarded for the 47th time. From 29 August to 1 November 2020, the Kunsthalle Bremen will present ten young and promising positions in contemporary art. Distinguished curators such as Johan Holten, Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung and Bettina Steinbrügge have nominated ten artists from the German-speaking area.
The “Prize of the Böttcherstraße in Bremen” is among the leading and highest awards in the field of contemporary art in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The competition features 30,000 Euro in prize money for the winner and, in 2020, it will be held for the 47th time in the Kunsthalle Bremen.
A prominent jury will determine the winner of the prize during the course of the exhibition. In the past, many of the prize winners and nominated artists have pursued significant careers. These artists include, for example, Tomma Abts, who was later awarded the Turner Prize, as well as Dirk Skreber, who received the Nationalgalerie Berlin’s Preis für Junge Kunst.

Find more stories

FLASH FEED

Kunsthalle Zürich reopens

After undergoing major renovations, the Kunsthalle Zürich is now opened to the public for a preview until June 17, before…

Read More

Blau orange Prize 2008

The committee of the 2008 blau orange art prize, promoted by the German bank alliance Deutsche Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken, has…

Read More