Kunsthalle Bremen presents: Prize of the Böttcherstraße in Bremen 2020

This year the “Kunstpreis der Böttcherstraße in Bremen” (Prize of the Böttcherstraße in Bremen) will be awarded for the 47th time. From 29 August to 1 November 2020, the Kunsthalle Bremen will present ten young and promising positions in contemporary art. Distinguished curators such as Johan Holten, Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung and Bettina Steinbrügge have nominated ten artists from the German-speaking area.

The “Prize of the Böttcherstraße in Bremen” is among the leading and highest awards in the field of contemporary art in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The competition features 30,000 Euro in prize money for the winner and, in 2020, it will be held for the 47th time in the Kunsthalle Bremen.

A prominent jury will determine the winner of the prize during the course of the exhibition. In the past, many of the prize winners and nominated artists have pursued significant careers. These artists include, for example, Tomma Abts, who was later awarded the Turner Prize, as well as Dirk Skreber, who received the Nationalgalerie Berlin’s Preis für Junge Kunst.