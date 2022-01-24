Serpentine Galleries present KAWS “NEW FICTION”, an augmented reality project in collaboration with Acute Art

Serpentine Gallaeris start 2022 with a multi-layered global project with the internationally acclaimed artist KAWS developed in collaboration with Acute Art and the online video game Fortnite.

In his first major solo exhibition in London, NEW FICTION, KAWS (Brian Donnelly b.1974) presents new and recent works in physical and augmented reality at Serpentine North from 18 January – 27 February 2022. The exhibition is presented in collaboration with Acute Art and curated by Acute Art’s Artistic Director, Daniel Birnbaum. A parallel digital version of the show launches simultaneously in Fortnite, a video game developed by Epic Games.

In addition to the Fortnite collaboration, Serpentine and KAWS will use an app developed by Acute Art to offer a bridge between the virtual and the physical worlds. All the paintings and sculptures in the exhibition as well as a miniature version of the entire show will exist as AR works on the Acute Art app and can be placed and viewed at home by viewers globally. They can also be shared on social media, making KAWS’ art visible across the world.

ACUTE ART APP

The Acute Art app offers a bridge between each of the different worlds. All the paintings and sculptures in the exhibition as well as a miniature version of the entire show exist as AR works on the Acute Art app and can be placed and viewed at home.

View the augmented reality artworks on your smartphone both indoors and outside the gallery.

1. Download the free Acute Art app by using the buttons to the right and Serpentine’s free wi-fi.

2. Allow access to your location and camera

3. Select KAWS NEW FICTION

4. Select your location at the gallery and tap ‘View’

5. Go up to the empty white plinth on the floor and point the camera at it

6. Follow the instructions for the AR to appear. Download link below.

FORTNITE

A virtual recreation of the show will launch simultaneously (at 3pm GMT on 18 January) in Fortnite, allowing millions of players from all over the world to experience the exhibition from anywhere. All built by the Fornite Creative community, players will be able to explore the Serpentine gardens, interact with KAWS’ artworks and experience his iconic sculptures in a completely new way.

Players can access the KAWS: New Fiction hub indefinitely with island code 9562-7830-4159.