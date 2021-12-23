Protected: I Dream of DeFi. A Conversation with Ruth Catlow, Max Grünberg, Max Haiven, Aude Launay, and Denise Thwaites by Alex Estorickby Alex Estorick December 23, 2021
Ruth Catlow is an artist, co-founder, and artistic director of Furtherfield. A recovering web-utopian, Catlow investigates the emancipatory potential of networked digital art. She is the founder of DECAL Decentralized Arts Lab, supporting R&D by leading artists, using blockchain and web 3.0 technologies for fairer, more dynamic and connected cultural ecologies and economies.
Max Grünberg is co-founder of the theory space Diffrakt in Berlin, where he is curating the event series “Machine Dreams.” His research specializes in the synthesis of algorithmic planning and distributed ledger technologies.
Max Haiven is a writer and teacher and Canada Research Chair in Culture, Media and Social Justice. His most recent books are Art after Money, Money after Art: Creative Strategies Against Financialization (2018) and Revenge Capitalism: The Ghosts of Empire, the Demons of Capital, and the Settling of Unpayable Debts (2020). He is editor of VAGABONDS, a series of short, radical books from Pluto Press. He teaches at Lakehead University, where he co-directs the ReImagining Value Action Lab (RiVAL).
Aude Launay is an independent researcher, author, and curator, trained as a philosopher. Her research focuses on decentralized decision-making and democratic processes prototyped on blockchains, as well as art that interferes with the power mechanisms underpinning governance structures.
Denise Thwaites is a curator, writer, and researcher. Her practice interlaces digital and community-based collaborations to explore different economies of care and value. She is a member of the Centre for Creative and Cultural Research, and assistant professor in Digital Arts and Humanities at the University of Canberra.
Alex Estorick is Flash Art’s contributing editor for art and technology.
