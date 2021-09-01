Bioethics and World-Making: Creativity in Synthetic Biology, a panel discussion hosted by New Museum

This panel discussion will explore recent developments and artistic collaborations within the field of synthetic biology. In conjunction with her solo exhibition “Twisted,” now on view at the New Museum, artist Lynn Hershman Leeson will join her collaborators, eminent international scientists Thomas Huber, George Church, and Richard Novack, for a panel discussion moderated by ethicist Takunda Matose. Together, they will consider the bioethics of their shared inquiry, as well as the larger implications for this work at the vanguard of artistic and scientific exploration.