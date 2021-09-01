Haegue Yang and Anne Barlow in conversation at Tate Modern

The context of St Ives and the Cornish landscape, with its ancient archaeological heritage, were an inspiration for Haegue Yang in the exhibition Strange Attractors. This talk will look its connection to the atmosphere, history and creativity of West Cornwall.
I felt so exposed to nature and the local cultural and sacred landscapes. Sentimental, melancholic, even romantic feelings overwhelmed me – tough and rough, sometimes dangerous, as well as mystical.
Interview with Haegue Yang, Debika Ray, Crafts Council, December 2020
Haegue Yang and Anne Barlow will also be joined by:
- Lara Goodband, Contemporary Art Curator & Programmer at RAMM, Exeter
- Goodband curates exhibitions and commissions new artworks that respond to the museum’s rich collections and South West heritage.
- Abigail Reynolds, artist
- Her photographic, participatory and sculptural practice engages with the artistic, literary and landscape heritage of Cornwall. She is currently exhibiting as part of British Art Show 9.
- Natalia Sidlina, Curator, International Art, Tate Modern
- Sidlina is curator of the Tate Modern exhibition Sophie Taeuber-Arp. Taeuber-Arp is a key inspiration for Yang’s practice.