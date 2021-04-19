The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant supports contemporary visual art writers

Application deadline: May 19, 2021, 11:59pm

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant supports emerging and established writers who write about contemporary visual art. Ranging from 15,000 USD to 50,000 USD in three categories—articles, books, and short-form writing—the grants support projects addressing both general and specialized art audiences, from short reviews for magazines and newspapers to in-depth scholarly studies. We also support art writing that engages criticism through interdisciplinary methods and experiments with literary styles. As long as a writer meets the eligibility and publishing requirements, they can apply.

Writers are invited to apply in one of the following categories:

Articles

Books

Short-Form Writing

Due to legal constraints we can only fund US citizens, permanent residents of the United States, and holders of O-1 visas. For guidelines and additional eligibility requirements, please visit our website.