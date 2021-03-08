Open Call for the Asymmetry Curatorial Fellowship at London’s Whitechapel Gallery

Asymmetry Art Foundation announces its international Open Call for the Asymmetry Curatorial Fellowship at Whitechapel Gallery, London. The Curatorial Fellowship is a six-month placement for a mid-career curator to work with Whitechapel Gallery’s Exhibitions department, beginning in late September 2021.

About the Curatorial Fellowship

Awarded to one Fellow who is a national of Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan, and based in the region or internationally, Asymmetry is offering a fully-funded Curatorial Fellowship in collaboration with Whitechapel Gallery and Delfina Foundation. This is a unique opportunity geared towards a mid-career curator to gain training, skills and experience in the curatorial workings of the Whitechapel Gallery.

The Fellowship provides training opportunities related to exhibition organisation, registrar tasks, catalogue assistance, artist liaison support, general support to the exhibition department, project-based research and public programming. Furthermore, Whitechapel Gallery will be responsible for delivering workshops with senior staff members across the organisation, facilitate introductions to other London-based art institutions, identify opportunities to attend conferences and/or seminars relevant to the Fellow’s work and organise a research trip within the UK for the Fellow. The Fellow will be awarded a formal certificate of achievement upon successful completion by Whitechapel Gallery.

Additionally, the Fellow will be situated within Delfina Foundation’s renowned residency programme, which will offer further professional opportunities alongside accommodation. The Fellow will have the opportunity to contribute to Delfina Foundation’s programme by presenting their research or practice to a range of audiences and engage in internal events and public programmes.

For more details on the Fellow description, Fellowship timeline, and further guidelines, please click here.

Due to Covid-19, it is possible that the Fellowship may take place in a combined offline/online capacity. Asymmetry and all partners will follow the official governmental guidelines.

Extended application deadline

1 APRIL 2021, 10AM GMT / 6PM CHINA STANDARD TIME

Due to high interest in our Curatorial Fellowship, the application deadline has been extended to 1 April 2021. This decision comes at a time when the UK government has recently announced a roadmap plan to ease lockdown restrictions, enabling cultural institutions to reopen in May. This planned schedule will allow arts programmes with more exchange and interaction within a safe and welcoming environment. By extending the deadline, Asymmetry Art Foundation hopes to allow more time for international practitioners to confidently apply for the placement starting in Autumn 2021.

Curatorial Fellowship duration

20 SEPTEMBER 2021 – 20 MARCH 2022

Requested materials

– The completed Asymmetry Curatorial Fellowship Application Form

– Your current CV, outlining previous employments, exhibition projects, residencies, awards, publications, public programming, talks, symposia, etc.

– A cover letter summarising your motivation to participate in the Fellowship (500 words)

– A brief written statement on your curatorial interests and your research on contemporary art (500 words)

Application language and material need to be in English.

Please note that the file size should not exceed a total of 10 MB