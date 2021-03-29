Edu Alert

29 March 2021, 9:00 am CET

Salzburger Kunstverein – International call: Sunset Kino Award 2021

March 29, 2021
Sunset Kino 2020. Photography by: Michael Groessinger. © Salzburger Kunstverein.

The Salzburger Kunstverein announces the inaugural call for the 2021 Sunset Kino Award for excellence in contemporary film and video.

Supported by patrons “Elke & Harald,” the award consists of two 4,000 EUR prizes, and screenings of the winning films at Sunset Kino, a film festival hosted by the Salzburger Kunstverein in the summer of 2021.

The award is for professional artists aged 35 and younger working in contemporary film or video. Artists should submit films or videos they have made since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. Submitted work does not have to be thematically related to Covid-19, only produced during this time. Applicants should have a significant professional practice (i.e. exhibitions or screenings in contemporary art institutions or film festivals). Only one film per candidate (maximum length of 60 minutes) may be submitted. This must be accompanied by a short preview (maximum three minutes) of the submitted film.

Applications (in German or English) should take the form of a single Word or PDF document by email to info@salzburger-kunstverein.at (subject line: Sunset Kino Award 2021) in the following format:

– One page cover letter with contact details and with hyperlinks to submitted film & preview of film (uploaded online via Vimeo, YouTube, or other accessible platforms, password protected is acceptable). A short description of the film may be included here.
– Two page (maximum) CV listing exhibitions/screenings.

Deadline for submissions: May 16, 2021, 11:59pm CET
Late applications or applications without previews or with incorrect criteria will not be reviewed. Please do not send DVDs or .mov files. Only the successful candidates will be contacted. The jury is Omer Fast (artist & filmmaker), Aziza Harmel (Curator, Kunsthalle Wien) and Bernardo José de Souza (curator, Spain/Brazil).

Sunset Kino
Sunset Kino is Austria’s only outdoor, avant-garde cinema, founded by Séamus Kealy in 2017. Participating artists, programmers & filmmakers to date include: Gabriel Abrantes, Stan Douglas, Omer Fast, Anthony Cokes, Nan Goldin, Emily Wardill, Fischli & Weiss, Chris Marker, Ian White, Diagonale Film Festival, The Golden Pixel Collective, Agnieszka Polska, Cameron Jamie, Loretta Fahrenholz, Mika Rottenberg, Michael Snow, Bady Minck, Oisin Byrne & Gary Farrelly, Amalia Ulman, Bruce McDonald, Köken Ergun, Lukas Valenta Rinner, Neil Young & many more.

 

Salzburger Kunstverein
The Sunset Kino Award 2021 is administered by the Salzburger Kunstverein. Founded in 1844, the Salzburger Kunstverein is a leading contemporary art organization specializing in contemporary art. Located is Salzburg, Austria, and housed in the Künstlerhaus (built in 1885), the Salzburger Kunstverein organizes about twelve exhibitions of international and Austrian artists annually and generates discourse and other relevant programming through its lectures, residencies, and screening programs. The Director since January 2014 is Séamus Kealy.
