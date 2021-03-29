Salzburger Kunstverein – International call: Sunset Kino Award 2021

The Salzburger Kunstverein announces the inaugural call for the 2021 Sunset Kino Award for excellence in contemporary film and video.

Supported by patrons “Elke & Harald,” the award consists of two 4,000 EUR prizes, and screenings of the winning films at Sunset Kino, a film festival hosted by the Salzburger Kunstverein in the summer of 2021.

The award is for professional artists aged 35 and younger working in contemporary film or video. Artists should submit films or videos they have made since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. Submitted work does not have to be thematically related to Covid-19, only produced during this time. Applicants should have a significant professional practice (i.e. exhibitions or screenings in contemporary art institutions or film festivals). Only one film per candidate (maximum length of 60 minutes) may be submitted. This must be accompanied by a short preview (maximum three minutes) of the submitted film.

Applications (in German or English) should take the form of a single Word or PDF document by email to info@salzburger-kunstverein.at (subject line: Sunset Kino Award 2021) in the following format:

– One page cover letter with contact details and with hyperlinks to submitted film & preview of film (uploaded online via Vimeo, YouTube, or other accessible platforms, password protected is acceptable). A short description of the film may be included here.

– Two page (maximum) CV listing exhibitions/screenings.

Deadline for submissions: May 16, 2021, 11:59pm CET

Late applications or applications without previews or with incorrect criteria will not be reviewed. Please do not send DVDs or .mov files. Only the successful candidates will be contacted. The jury is Omer Fast (artist & filmmaker), Aziza Harmel (Curator, Kunsthalle Wien) and Bernardo José de Souza (curator, Spain/Brazil).