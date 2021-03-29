New Museum hosts a conversation between Adam Pendleton and Andrew An Westover

New Museum hosts a conversation between the artist Adam Pendleton and Andrew An Westover, Keith Haring Director of Education and Public Engagement at the New Museum.

In conjunction with the New Museum’s exhibition Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America, the New Museum is honored to host a series of artist conversations highlighting the practices of artists participating in this exhibition.

This program will be presented via Zoom, register for this online program here.

Adam Pendleton is a New York-based artist known for work animated by what the artist calls “Black Dada” a critical articulation of blackness, abstraction, and the avant-garde. Pendleton’s conceptually rigorous and formally inventive paintings, collages, videos, and installations have been the subject of solo exhibitions across the United States and abroad at institutions including Kunst-Werke Institute for Contemporary Art, Berlin (2017); Baltimore Museum of Art (2017); MIT List Visual Arts Center, Cambridge (2018); Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston (2020); and Le Consortium, Dijon (2020). His 2016 solo exhibition Becoming Imperceptible was organized by the Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans, and traveled to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, before closing at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Cleveland. In 2021 Pendleton will open a major solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

His Black Dada Reader, a collection of documents and essays from various sources that relate to the conceptual framework of Black Dada, was published in 2017 by Koenig Books and was subsequently named as one of the best art books of 2017 by The New York Times.

Pendleton’s work is held in numerous public collections including The Museum of Modern Art, New York; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York; The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh; Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego; the Dallas Museum of Art; and Tate, London, amongst others.