Call for Applications: IA Current Curator

InterAccess currently seeks an emerging curator to join the organization under the auspices of the IA Current Program, which supports the professional development of emerging curators and artists interested in new media and electronic arts practices. The IA Current Curator will use their unique vision and critical perspective to research, develop, and execute the 19th annual IA Current Exhibition.

The exhibition will, for the first time in the history of the IA Current program, be presented as an online exhibition. The virtual exhibition will be hosted on a website created in collaboration with the selected curator for four weeks beginning in January 2021.

The IA Current Curator will receive a $1500 curatorial fee upon the public launch of the exhibition.

Eligibility Criteria

+ InterAccess welcomes applications from Canadian undergraduate and graduate students in a related field of study, recent graduates, and emerging professionals with fewer than four consecutive years of related professional experience.

+ The IA Current Curator must demonstrate an interest in web-based arts practices. Please note any relevant experience with web design, coding, and/or graphic design in your application.

+ The IA Current Curator must be available for key dates between October 9, 2020 – February 27, 2021.

Priority will be given to applicants who are Indigenous, Black, people of color, women, LGBTQ2+, people with disabilities, and/or are members of other equity-seeking groups.

Submission Requirements

+ Statement outlining your curatorial interests (250 words maximum)

+ Exhibition proposal including the name of at least one emerging artist you would like to work with (250 words maximum)

+ CV

+ One reference