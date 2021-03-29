KUNSTVEREIN GARTENHAUS: new exhibition space in Vienna

KUNSTVEREIN GARTENHAUS is a new space in Vienna, dedicated to displaying and commissioning contemporary art, supporting international and Austria-based artists to pursue new directions and exhibit critical work.

With a focus on film, performance, sound and new writing, the program supports interdisciplinary practices and under-represented positions. Taking as a starting point the history of Vienna as a center for radical performativity and experimental artistic discourse each year unfolds as a series of exhibitions critically expanded and in dialogue with an active public program of performances and events. For audiences, the space provides opportunities to experience and engage through participation and reflection.

KUNSTVEREIN GARTENHAUS operates as an exhibition space, publishing house and community platform.