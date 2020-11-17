VIENNA ART WEEK goes digital for 2020 edition

Especially in these difficult times, VIENNA ART WEEK is determined to support contemporary artists living in the Austrian capital. The art week will still go ahead as planned from 13-20 November, but will transfer its programme into the digital realm. Together with its programme partners, VIENNA ART WEEK will “fly the flag for the arts” and create an online experience for art lovers around the world to enjoy.

Robert Punkenhofer, artistic director of the VIENNA ART WEEK, and Martin Böhm, president of the Art Cluster Vienna, said: ​“Due to the spread of covid-19 we are converting from a physical to virtual event this year. Vienna Art Week has become a major event in the city’s cultural calendar, bringing unparalleled energy to the Austrian arts scene. This year, while the format will be new, the lineup of artists is as exciting as ever. We remain as committed as ever to providing a platform for this ever-expanding, dynamic community of artists and we look forward to doing so this year in new and innovative ways. We very much hope that you will join us digitally to support and celebrate Vienna’s fantastic artists, galleries and cultural institutions.”

VIENNA ART WEEK’s curated programme comprises three core elements: the ‘House of Rituals’ exhibition live stream; the ‘Living Rituals Digital Exhibition Parcours’ and the ‘Living Rituals ​Digital Open Studios’ – all of which will be available online. In addition to the curated programme, a number of programme partners such as art institutions, academies, galleries, art spaces and Vienna-based artists will stage online events ranging from exhibition openings to guided studio tours, artist and curator talks, lectures and panel discussions.