ICA London in partnership with Dr. Martens for this year’s edition of Image Behaviour

The Institute of Contemporary Arts is collaborating with Dr Martens to support emerging artists with £60,000 in production grants. As part of Image Behaviour 2021, the ICA’s annual convening dedicated to experiments in artists’ moving image, a total of seven grants will be awarded for the production of new works.

Dr. Martens, the iconic shoe brand that identifies and unite certain subcultures, offers support for the commissioning of new works. Darren Campbell, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Dr. Martens said that the brand “has had a long association with independent artists from under-represented communities, and [that they] recognise the need to nurture that burning desire to create and be seen, with [their] financial support, mentorship and broader visibility”. Since the global pandemic has strongly weakened the cultural sector, minimising opportunities and visibility for artists, the ICA and Dr. Martens joined forces to overcome this difficult situation. Stefan Kalmár, Executive Director of the ICA, said that they are now “experiencing one of the biggest paradigm shifts in society since 1946 (when ICA was founded) during the aftermath of WWII”, therefore this partnership highlights a commitment to support the arts and culture, especially during these unprecedented times.

Artists who are UK-based can apply through an open call from the 17th of February to the 30th of March 2021. Artists awarded these grants will then present their new works as part of Image Behaviour 2021 later this year, as well as through Dr. Martens’ digital platforms and on Cinema 3, the ICA’s new online platform.

TIMELINE

– w/c Monday 15 February 2021: Media and public announcement of the ICA × Dr. Martens partnership, open call and programme

– Wednesday 17 February 2021, 12pm: Image Behaviour Open Call opens with public announcement

– March 2021: Applicant workshop(s) online open to all interested parties

– Tuesday 30 March 2021, 6pm: Image Behaviour Open Call closes

– April 2021: Applications reviewed and shortlisted

– May/June 2021 (date TBC): Announcement of artists awarded grant along with additional ICA commissioned Image Behaviour artists confirmed

– September 2021 (date TBC): Booking opens for Image Behaviour 2021

– October 2021 (date TBC): Image Behaviour 2021