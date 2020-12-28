FLASH FEED

28 December 2020, 9:00 am CET

Don’t Worry I’m Sick and Poor , a series of lectures organized by ICA London

December 28, 2020

Born from the lack of diversity in art education and disappointment in art curriculums, Don’t Worry I’m Sick and Poor is a lecture series created as an essential alternative within art education. Artists are invited to give lectures based on their experiences of the art world – whether that’s in the form of a love letter to your nan, the complexities of pricing up meal deals at Tesco during your degree, or your aversion to eggs. Attend these lectures to discover how to finesse the system  – from one marginalised person to another. The first in a series of three lectures hosts artist Gabriella Davies.

These lectures are organised by artists and facilitators Ellie Harman-Taylor (whinegums), Ashleigh Williams and Georgina Tyson (Babeworld).

