7 December 2020, 9:00 am CET

Dia Art Foundation presents Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme’s May amnesia never kiss us on the mouths

December 7, 2020
Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme, Postscript: after everything is extracted, part of May amnesia never kiss us on the mouth (detail), 2020– . Collection of the artists, commissioned by Dia Art Foundation for the Artist Web Projects series. © Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme.

Dia Art Foundation and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) present a new, multipart co-commissioned work by Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme: May amnesia never kiss us on the mouth (2020– ). This evolving project, co-commissioned by Dia and MoMA, is presented as both an online project and a forthcoming physical exhibition. The online project launches with Postscript: after everything is extracted, a reflection on the act of mourning.

On December 15, Dia hosts a conversation with Abbas and Abou-Rahme and Dia curator Kelly Kivland that will focus on the project’s development over the past ten years.

