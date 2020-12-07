Dia Art Foundation presents Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme’s May amnesia never kiss us on the mouths

Dia Art Foundation and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) present a new, multipart co-commissioned work by Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme: May amnesia never kiss us on the mouth (2020– ). This evolving project, co-commissioned by Dia and MoMA, is presented as both an online project and a forthcoming physical exhibition. The online project launches with Postscript: after everything is extracted, a reflection on the act of mourning.

On December 15, Dia hosts a conversation with Abbas and Abou-Rahme and Dia curator Kelly Kivland that will focus on the project’s development over the past ten years.