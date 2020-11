Tune in Monday, November 23, at 8:00 p.m. EST for a live Q&A with Anne Umland, senior curator in the Department of Painting and Sculpture, and artist, actress, and Broad City star Abbi Jacobson as they explore the legacy of Surrealism and women’s crucial role in the movement—as part of our Virtual Views initiative.

MoMA members are invited to submit questions via our online form. (And if you miss the live stream, a recorded version will be available here immediately afterward.)