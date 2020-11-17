Driving the Human Opening Festival hosted by ZKM

On November 20–22, 2020, the Driving the Human Opening Festival will launch the long-term scientific and artistic collaboration of the same name. The digital festival will be hosted by ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe and Karlsruhe University of Arts and Design, and streamed online in real-time. Open to everyone, the Opening Festival will showcase and critically engage with the urgencies of our time, publicly discussing and condensing questions and visions for shaping a sustainable and collective future by combining science, technology, and art.

Taking place in Karlsruhe and broadcast digitally across the globe, the festival invites scholars, artists, designers, and other multidisciplinary participants to launch a debate on the themes currently defining our existence—from the human to non-human, from existence to co-existence, from digital to analogue. As a catalyst for experimentation, the festival formulates the questions that will orient the next phase of the Driving the Human investigation.