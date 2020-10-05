Artists for New York, in support of non-profit arts organizations

Artists for New York is a major initiative to raise funds in support of a group of pioneering non-profit visual arts organizations across New York City that have been profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced by Hauser & Wirth co-presidents Iwan Wirth, Manuela Wirth, and Marc Payot, the project brings together dozens of works committed by foremost artists across generations, from both within and outside of the gallery’s program. The works will be sold to benefit these institutions that have played a significant role in shaping the city’s rich cultural history and will play a critical role in its future recovery.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken an unprecedented toll upon the arts in New York. Facing dire budget shortfalls for fiscal year 2020 caused by necessary and prolonged closures during the pandemic, and expecting further impact upon earned income and contributed revenue in the year ahead, the city’s small and mid-scale institutions are extremely vulnerable at this moment. ‘Artists for New York’ will raise funds to support the recovery needs of fourteen of these organizations: Artists Space, The Bronx Museum of the Arts, Dia Art Foundation, The Drawing Center, El Museo del Barrio, High Line Art, MoMA PS1, New Museum, Public Art Fund, Queens Museum, SculptureCenter, The Studio Museum in Harlem, Swiss Institute, and White Columns.

Artists for New York has been organized by Marc Payot of Hauser & Wirth in close collaboration with the leadership of the participating non-profit visual arts organizations. Net proceeds from the initiative will be allocated among the fourteen visual arts organizations and two non-profit charitable partners serving the city’s wider communities: The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, which works across City government and the business and philanthropic communities to advance initiatives that improve the lives of vulnerable New Yorkers in all five boroughs, and the Foundation for Contemporary Arts (FCA), founded by John Cage and Jasper Johns, to support individuals, artists, groups, and organizations making innovative work, and to provide emergency grants to individual artists with project-related needs.

‘Artists for New York is a way to support and give back to the community at a critical moment. Through years of adventurous programs with living artists, these fourteen bellwether non-profits have expanded awareness and understanding of society’s complexities and potential.’

—Marc Payot

‘As we looked ahead to the fall and how best to emerge from this challenging time, it was clear to Iwan, Manuela, and myself, as well as our artists, that we couldn’t simply proceed with ‘business as usual’ without also addressing the very real needs of the non-profit organizations that have become our community since our gallery first opened in New York City in 2009. For us, Artists for New York is a way to support and give back to that community at a critical moment. Through years of adventurous programs with living artists, these fourteen bellwether non-profits have expanded awareness and understanding of society’s complexities and potential. They’ve introduced us to new art and new ways of thinking, they’ve enriched all of our lives. And we believe they will together play a central role in the city’s recovery from this unprecedented time of difficulty, helping their communities to restore, revive, and forge new paths for the future. Most of all, they will continue to foster the breakthroughs of artists.’

As the signature for the ‘Artists for New York’ project, Jenny Holzer’s words, ‘In a Dream You Saw a Way to Survive and You Were Full of Joy,’ beautifully capture artists’ ability to imagine a better world and light a path forward for all of us. We’re profoundly grateful to the many artists who are so generously participating in this collaborative effort. Artists for New York is their gesture and ours – a gesture of love and faith in the enduring power of art to make life better.’

All artists participating in Artists for New York have agreed to donate their artwork so that at least half of all proceeds go to the identified New York City non-profit institutions and charitable partners. After deduction of any share of proceeds to be retained by the artists, and reimbursement of nominal fundraising expenses, all proceeds from ‘Artists for New York’ will be donated to the above mentioned non-profits.

Artists for New York is a project of #artforbetter, part of Hauser & Wirth’s longstanding philanthropic framework. Among its many charitable initiatives, the gallery currently donates 10% of gross profits from all of its online exhibitions to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Additional in-kind support for the production of Artists for New York is being provided by Baobab Frames, Bohrens Fine Art Transportation, Dietl International, Downing Frames, Maquette Fine Arts Services, and Nixon Peabody, LLP.

Participating artists

Rita Ackermann, Derrick Adams, Kelly Akashi, Diana Al-Hadid, Harold Ancart, Ida Applebroog, Michael Armitage, Firelei Báez, Ali Banisadr, Genesis Belanger, Larry Bell, Lynda Benglis, Katherine Bernhardt, Huma Bhabha, Sanford Biggers, Mel Bochner, Carol Bove, Katherine Bradford, George Condo, Matt Connors, Will Cotton, Sam Falls, Dan Flavin (Estate), Sylvie Fleury, Jason Fox, Charles Gaines, Maureen Gallace, Joanne Greenbaum, Cai Guo-Qiang, Wade Guyton, Mona Hatoum, Mary Heilmann, Jeppe Hein, Camille Henrot, Jenny Holzer, Roni Horn, Tishan Hsu, Shara HughesAlfredo Jaar

Matthew Day Jackson, Marcus Jahmal, Rashid Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Joan Jonas, Sanya Kantarovsky, Forrest Kirk, Imi Knoebel, June Leaf, Simone Leigh, Zoe Leonard, Glenn Ligon, Brice Marden, Eddie Martinez, Takesada Matsutani, Paul McCarthy, Hugo McCloud, Dave McDermott, Ryan McGinness, Sam McKinniss, Marilyn Minter, François Morellet (Estate), Sarah Morris, Sam Moyer, Arcmanoro Niles, Damián Ortega, Angel Otero, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Erik Parker, Nicolas Party, Ebony G. Patterson, Adam Pendleton, Elizabeth Peyton, Jack Pierson, Seth Price, Rob Pruitt, R.H. Quaytman, Neo Rauch, Deborah Roberts, Ugo Rondinone, Mika Rottenberg, Robert Ryman (Estate), Fred Sandback (Estate), Peter Saul, Dana Schutz, Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, Cindy Sherman, Amy Sillman, Laurie Simmons, Taryn Simon, Lorna Simpson, Avery Singer, Josh Smith, John Stezaker, Kishio Suga, Ryan Sullivan, Sarah Sze, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Anne Truitt (Estate), Lee Ufan, Ursula von Rydingsvard, Merrill Wagner, Kara Walker, Mary Weatherford, Lawrence Weiner, Ai Weiwei, Robin F. Williams, Terry Winters, Jordan Wolfson, Matthew Wong (Estate).