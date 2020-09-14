FLASH FEED

14 September 2020, 10:44 am CET

The Museum of Black Hole Spacetime Séance, an astral journey guided by Suzanne Treister

September 14, 2020
Suzanne Treister, The Escapist BHST (Black Hole Spacetime) / Museum of Black Hole Spacetime 2019. Courtesy of the artist, Annely Juda Fine Art, London and P.P.O.W. Gallery, New York.

Join Suzanne Treister online for a virtual séance to a hypothetical museum in the cosmos.

The Museum of Black Hole Spacetime Séance will take place virtually. We will make an intergalactic and astral journey to the hypothetical museum in the cosmos, The Museum of Black Hole Spacetime, which first appeared in a painting from Suzanne Treister‘s project, The Escapist BHST (Black Hole Spacetime) (2018-19).

During the séance we will travel 400 billion light years through space from Earth to enter and make group contact with the museum. We will question its function, its contents, its origin, and what it might be able to tell us about the mysteries of the cosmos. Participants will produce drawings and texts describing their visions—so please prepare paper, pens, watercolors, or other documentation material.

This event originates from Suzanne Treister’s project, The Escapist BHST (Black Hole Spacetime)(2018-19), a Serpentine commission.

