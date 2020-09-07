CUE Art Foundation announces an open call for its Art Critic Mentoring Program

CUE Art Foundation is currently looking for writers in the Tulsa, OK, and New York City areas to write an essay on Miatta Kawinzi’s upcoming exhibition at CUE, on view April 8 – May 12, 2021. Writers may be located either in New York City, where Kawinzi is based, or the Tulsa, OK, area, where she will be participating in a year-long residency in 2020-21.

Co-presented with AICA USA (US section of International Association of Art Critics), the Art Critic Mentoring program provides seven writers annually with the opportunity to work with an established art critic appointed by AICA to compose a long-form critical essay on one of CUE’s exhibiting artists. Over the course of two months, each writer conducts studio visits with an exhibiting artist and composes a long-form critical essay, which will be published by CUE in a printed exhibition catalogue and online. The program is open to writers of any age in the early stages of their careers. The writer selection process consists of a nomination and open call hybrid. Writers are awarded a $510 honorarium. To read past essays, browse the archive.