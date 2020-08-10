The Kitchen New York presents The Kitchen OnScreen, a platform for online programs

Launched in July 2020, The Kitchen OnScreen is a home for The Kitchen’s online program offerings, including virtual performances, livestreamed events, and newly published texts.

Streaming now: Autumn Knight.

During a residency in The Kitchen’s building at 512 West 19th Street, Autumn Knight will create a new project to be viewed by online audiences. This project merges her practice of improvisation with new text, choreography, and sculpture that responds to the architecture of the space.

Knight’s work often leverages institutional resources toward inclusion through live performance and immediacy. For this project, across three durational livestreams and a final video edit, she will treat the building as her collaborator, investigating its maintenance through performance. Taking up themes related to the anxiety and gaslighting of the current moment in the US, Knight exposes the illusory circumstances of performance as it transpires without an audience and explores the generative potential of disappointment. Curated by Lumi Tan.