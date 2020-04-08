On View by Flash Art: “Platform: New York” David Zwirner / Online Viewing Room

Josh Kline, Submersion, 2019. Photography by Joerg Lohse. Courtesy of the artist and 47 Canal, New York.
Lisa Alvarado, Traditional object (Thalweg), 2020. Photography by Tom Vaneynde. Courtesy of the artist and Bridget Donahue, New York.
Brandon Ndife, Öffnung, 2020. Photography by Charles Benton. Courtesy of the artist and Bureau, New York.
Troy Michie, Divided Territory, 2019. Photography by Daniel Terna. Courtesy of the artist and Company, New York.
Kyle Thurman, Suggested Occupation 40 (the other rumor), 2020.
Courtesy of the artist and David Lewis, New York.
Zsófia Keresztes, The Failure, 2020. Photography by Philip Hinge / Dávid Biró. Courtesy of the artist and Elijah Wheat Showroom, New York.
Park McArthur, PARA-SITES, 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Essex Street, New York.
Keegan Monaghan, Wall, 2019-2020. Courtesy of the artist and James Fuentes, New York.
Elaine Cameron-Weir,
the witnesses turned away he signed the moon out of bed and fact folded back yielding a crumpled…, 2019. Courtesy of the artist and JTT, New York.
Nathaniel Robinson, Untitled, 2019. Courtesy of the artist and Magenta Plains, New York.
Megan Marrin, The Regimen, 2019-2020. Courtesy of the artist and Queer Thoughts, New York
Sven Sachsalber, Untitled (UBS), 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Ramiken, New York.
“Platform: New York” is a viewing room featuring 12 New York-based galleries, hosted on David Zwirner Online. Platform emerged from conversations between gallery directors and their peers about the challenges facing all galleries in this current moment. With physical galleries temporarily closed due to the global health crisis, the art community has increasingly turned to digital spaces to share the work of artists, and to engage audiences all over the world. Future editions of Platform will focus on the London and global gallery communities.
Participants in “Platform: New York” represent a cross-section of colleagues, friends, and peers in the city’s gallery community: 47 Canal, Bridget Donahue, Bureau, Company, David Lewis, Elijah Wheat Showroom, Essex Street, James Fuentes, JTT, Magenta Plains, Queer Thoughts and Ramiken. Each gallery will feature a focused presentation of works by a single artist. In some cases, galleries are presenting artists who were intended to be featured in spring exhibitions or whose shows were cut short by last month’s closures.